Greece was set to end search and rescue operations Friday as hundreds were feared dead after a large fishing boat crammed with migrants sank off its coast earlier in the week.

The round-the-clock effort continued off the coast of southern Greece despite little hope of finding survivors or bodies after none have been found since Wednesday when 78 bodies were recovered and 104 people were rescued.

Most of the survivors were being moved Friday to migrant shelters near Athens from a storage hangar at the southern port of Kalamata, where relatives also gathered to look for loved ones.

Nine people – all men from Egypt, ranging in age from 20 to 40 – have been arrested and detained on allegations of people smuggling and participating in a criminal enterprise. Twenty-seven of the survivors remain hospitalized, health officials said.

Greek Coast Guard spokesperson Nikos Alexiou, citing survivors’ accounts, said that passengers in the hold of the fishing boat included women and children but that the number of missing, believed to be in the hundreds, remains unclear.

The fishing boat carrying the migrants had been traveling from Libya to Italy and was being tracked by the Greek authorities as well as the European Union border protection agency Frontex.

Officials at a state-run morgue outside Athens have been photographing the faces of the victims and gathering DNA samples to start the identification process.

Earlier, Thursday Greek rescuers scoured the Ionian Sea for survivors a day after the boat capsized and sank.

'Really horrific'

"We are witnessing one of the biggest tragedies in the Mediterranean and the numbers announced by the authorities are devastating," the U.N. International Organization for Migration said.

"It's really horrific," U.N. refugee agency staffer Erasmia Roumana told AFP. The survivors were "in a very bad psychological situation."

"Many are under shock, they are so overwhelmed," she said. "Many of them worry about the people they traveled with, families or friends."

Photographs handed out by the coastguard showed a rusty blue boat with scores of people crammed on deck.

"It was like an abandoned ship ... we saw no lifesavers or life jackets either on (the migrants) or the boat," local rescuer Constantinos Vlachonikolos told Proto Programma radio.

"We've never seen anything like this before."

Migrants rest in a shelter, following a rescue operation, after their boat capsized in the open sea, Kalamata, Greece, June 14, 2023. (Reuters Photo)

'I need my mother'

"One young man started to cry and said, I need my mother ... This voice is inside my ears. And will always be inside," Red Cross nurse Ekaterini Tsata told AFP.

Around 30 people were hospitalized with pneumonia, dehydration and exhaustion but are not in immediate danger, officials said.

Some of those rescued are under 18.

"The fishing boat was 25-30 meters long. Its deck was full of people, and we assume the interior was just as full," coast guard spokesman Alexiou told ERT.

Government spokesman Ilias Siakantaris Wednesday said there were unconfirmed reports that up to 750 people had been on the boat.

In a telegram, Pope Francis offered "heartfelt prayers for the many migrants who have died, their loved ones and all those traumatized."

But Doctors Without Borders (MSF) said the disaster was entirely preventable.

"What happened is the consequence of the absence of safe and legal pathways to come to Europe," said Juan Matias Gil, of MSF Sea.

Police said thousands of people in Athens and the northern city of Thessaloniki protested with signs reading "the government and the European Union kill" and "No to fortress Europe, solidarity with refugees."

Questions over rescue

The coastguard said a surveillance plane with Europe's Frontex agency had spotted the boat on Tuesday afternoon, but that the passengers had "refused any help."

The boat's engine gave up shortly before 11 p.m. GMT on Tuesday and the vessel later capsized, Siakantaris said, sinking in around 10 to 15 minutes.

Alexiou, the coast guard spokesman, suggested the boat might have capsized earlier if the coast guard had attempted to intervene.

Greek paramedics help migrants upon arrival to the Kalamata's port, Greece, June 14, 2023. (EPA Photo)

"You cannot divert a boat with so many people on board by force unless there is cooperation," he said.

It was "fortunate" that rescue ships were nearby or more lives would have been lost, he added.

But leftist former Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said they had "called for help."

"What sort of protocol does not call for the rescue ... of an overloaded boat about to sink?" he asked.

The head of Frontex, Hans Leijtens, arrived in Greece on Thursday "to better understand what happened since Frontex played a part" and show "solidarity and help to Greek colleagues, who did everything possible to save lives," he said.

This image shows an aerial view of the migrants onboard a fishing vessel in the waters off the Peloponnese coast of Greece, June 13, 2023. (AFP Photo)

Headed for Italy

Officials say the migrants had departed from Libya toward Italy.

The survivors, mainly from Syria, Egypt and Pakistan, are being housed in a Kalamata warehouse.

Acting migration minister Daniel Esdras said the survivors would eventually be taken to Malakasa migrant camp near Athens by Friday. Greece would examine their asylum claims, but those not entitled to protection would be sent home, he added.

Greece, Italy and Spain are among the main landing points for tens of thousands of people seeking to reach Europe from Africa and the Middle East.

The worst migrant tragedy in Greece was in June 2016, when at least 320 people were listed as dead or missing in a sinking near Crete, according to AFP records going back to 1993.

The Mediterranean's worst disaster was in April 2015, when between 800 and 900 migrants died on a trawler that sank within sight of a Portuguese rescue freighter.