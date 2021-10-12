A powerful earthquake rattled the Greek island of Crete on Tuesday for the second time in less than a month, but there were no immediate reports of damage.

A magnitude 6.3 tremor was centered at sea, some 23 kilometers (14 miles) east of the village of Zakros in eastern Crete, the Athens Geodynamic Institute said. The epicenter lies some 120 kilometers east of the Cretan provincial capital of Heraklion (Candia).

The quake was at a depth of 2 kilometers, according to the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC).

The fire brigade had not received any immediate calls for help, a police official said.

The tremor was also felt in western Turkish provinces of Izmir, Aydın and Muğla. No damage was reported, but the quake sent citizens panicking in downtown Izmir, which was hit by a strong earthquake back in October 2020.

A strong 5.8 quake shook Crete last month, killing one person and causing serious damage to buildings.

A Greek seismologist said Tuesday's quake originated from a different fault.