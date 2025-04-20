Pope Francis, still recovering from pneumonia and watching silently from St. Peter’s Basilica balcony, renewed his appeal for an immediate cease-fire in Gaza through an Easter Sunday message delivered by an aide.

The 88-year-old pope, limiting his workload on doctors' orders, did not preside over the Vatican's Mass for Easter but appeared at the end of the event for a twice-yearly blessing and message known as the "Urbi et Orbi" (to the city and the world).

Before a five-week hospital stay for pneumonia, which nearly killed him, Francis had been ramping up criticism of Israel's genocidal war on Gaza, calling the humanitarian situation in the Palestinian enclave "very serious and shameful" in January.

In the Easter message, the pontiff said the situation in Gaza was "dramatic and deplorable." The pope also called on the Palestinian resistance group Hamas to release its remaining hostages and condemned what he said was a "worrisome" trend of antisemitism in the world.

"I express my closeness to the sufferings ... of all the Israeli people and the Palestinian people," said the message.

"I appeal to the warring parties: call a cease-fire, release the hostages and come to the aid of a starving people that aspires to a future of peace," it said.

Hamas last week rejected an Israeli proposal for another temporary truce, instead demanding a deal to end the war in exchange for the release of hostages. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Saturday he had instructed the Israeli military to intensify pressure on Hamas.

The war was triggered by the Hamas-led Oct. 7 incursion of southern Israel in 2023, which caused around 1,200 deaths and took 251 hostages to Gaza, according to Israeli tallies.

Israel's genocidal war, in comparison, has killed over 51,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, according to local health authorities. The Gaza Health Ministry says 1,600 people have been killed in the past month.

Earlier Sunday, Francis held a meeting at the Vatican with U.S. Vice President JD Vance, who has been visiting Italy over the weekend.

The Vatican said the meeting with Vance was brief, "lasting a few minutes," to exchange Easter greetings.