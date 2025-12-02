President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday that Russia seeks no war with Europe, but is prepared to fight if European states push for a direct confrontation.

Putin accused European powers of hindering U.S. President Donald Trump's attempts to end the war in Ukraine by putting forward proposals they knew would be "absolutely unacceptable" to Moscow, so they could then accuse Russia of not wanting peace.

Putin said European powers had locked themselves out of peace talks on Ukraine because they had cut off contacts with Russia.

"They are on the side of war," Putin said of European powers.

Putin also threatened to sever Ukraine's access to the sea in response to drone attacks on tankers of Russia's "shadow fleet" in the Black Sea.

"The most radical solution is to cut Ukraine off from the sea, then piracy will be impossible in principle," Putin said in televised remarks.

He said Russia would intensify strikes on Ukrainian facilities and vessels, and would take measures against tankers of countries that help Ukraine.

On Saturday, a Ukrainian security official said Ukrainian naval drones hit two sanctioned tankers in the Black Sea as they headed to a Russian port to load up with oil destined for foreign markets.

On Tuesday, a Russian-flagged tanker loaded with sunflower oil reported a drone attack off the Turkish coast but its 13 crew members were unharmed, Turkey's maritime authority and the Tribeca shipping agency said. Ukraine said it had nothing to do with that incident.

Ukraine has also carried out missile and drone attacks on the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk that have disrupted oil shipments.

Putin did not elaborate on his threat to cut off Ukraine's maritime access. Russia has captured swathes of southern and eastern Ukraine in the war that began in February 2022, but Ukraine still firmly controls major ports, including Odesa.