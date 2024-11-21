Russia is open to considering "realistic" peace proposals for the Ukraine conflict, provided they align with its interests and the current realities on the ground, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Thursday.

"We are open to negotiations, we are ready to consider any realistic, non-politicized initiative – of course," Zakharova said, adding that Russia would only consider a settlement "which was based on taking into account our interests."

"I would like to emphasize once again: the key word is taking into account the interests of our country, the current situation on the ground and guarantees of compliance with relevant agreements."

Her comments come after Russia fired an intercontinental ballistic missile from its Astrakhan region during a Thursday morning attack on Ukraine, marking the first use of such a powerful, long-range weapon in the war.

The strike was an apparent response to Kyiv using U.S. and British missiles to strike targets inside Russia this week, something Moscow had warned for months would be seen as a major escalation.

The Russian attack targeted enterprises and critical infrastructure in the central-eastern city of Dnipro, the Ukrainian air force said, at a time of escalating moves in the 33-month-old war launched by Russia in Ukraine.

Russia is reportedly open to discussing a Ukraine cease-fire deal with U.S. president-elect Donald Trump, but rules out making any major territorial concessions and insists Kyiv abandon ambitions to join NATO.