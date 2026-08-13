Spain on Wednesday rejected any challenge to its sovereignty over the North African enclaves of Ceuta and Melilla, saying their status as Spanish territories was not up for discussion after Morocco’s justice minister reiterated Rabat’s claims to the cities.

Tuesday's remarks by Abdellatif Ouahbi to Asharq TV marked the first time Rabat has publicly raised the contentious issue since Ceuta's border crisis in late July, during which an estimated 72,000 migrants briefly crossed into the enclave. At least 96 people died in the mass border rush.

Ouahbi said his country always raised the issue of the cities' status in negotiations with Spain, with a long-term goal of achieving a resolution through dialogue.

Since its independence in 1956, Morocco has regarded Ceuta and Melilla as ⁠occupied ⁠by Spain, arguing sovereignty over them should ultimately be transferred to Rabat.

Madrid considers them integral parts of its territory since the 17th and 15th centuries, respectively.

"Ceuta and Melilla aren't just Spanish; they're super-Spanish and cannot be touched," Spanish Defense Minister Margarita Robles told reporters in Ceuta when asked about Ouahbi's comments.

"Any attack on Ceuta and Melilla is an attack on Spain as a whole. It must never happen again," she added, referring to ⁠the border crisis.

The Spanish government has largely praised Moroccan authorities for their cooperation in repatriating the migrants, blaming the crisis on people-smuggling mafias.

In a separate statement, Spain's Foreign Ministry said Spain's territorial ​integrity "has not been, and will never be, discussed with anyone."

Separately, Morocco's Interior Ministry said ​Wednesday it had stepped up security near the borders with Ceuta and Melilla over online calls for another mass crossing attempt ⁠on Aug. 15, ‌warning it ‌would prosecute organizers and participants.

"The ministry calls on ⁠everyone to remain vigilant and responsible and not ‌to be drawn into such suspicious and misleading calls, given the risks they may pose ​to people's lives," it said in ⁠a statement, also urging Spain to accelerate the return ⁠of unaccompanied Moroccan minors in Ceuta.

Last week, Spanish Youth Minister Sira Rego ⁠said Madrid would evaluate ​Morocco's offer to repatriate the children on a case-by-case basis.