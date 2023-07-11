Thousands of mourners commemorated the 28th anniversary of the Srebrenica genocide in Bosnia as the remains of 30 victims were laid to rest Tuesday.

This year's commemoration comes against a backdrop of surging tension, with the landmark peace deal that ended the war under pressure.

Bosnian Serb forces captured the ill-fated eastern town – then a U.N.-protected enclave – on July 11, 1995, and in the following days summarily killed nearly 8,000 Muslim men and boys, in an act of genocide.

The remains of most of the victims were later found in mass graves in eastern Bosnia, where the perpetrators moved them from original burial sites to cover up the crime.

Many of the 30 victims buried Tuesday were identified in previous years, but the families chose to wait until more of their remains were recovered.

A political tug of war in recent weeks has seen some of the biggest cracks emerge in Bosnia since the end of the brutal 1992-1995 civil war with the signing of a U.S.-brokered peace deal.

A day ahead of the ceremony, the top international envoy to Bosnia Christian Schmidt – tasked with overseeing the civilian aspects of the Dayton Accords that ended the war – pledged to "ensure that legal steps are taken against all those who deny the genocide".

The comment appeared to be a thinly disguised swipe at his chief rival in the country, Bosnian Serb President Milorad Dodik, who has repeatedly refused to call the atrocity a genocide.

Dodik and Schmidt are locked in an increasingly high-stakes showdown after the Bosnian Serb leader signed legislation last week that targets the authority of the envoy and the constitutional court in Bosnia's Serb entity.

The moves have been widely panned by Western powers, with Washington accusing Dodik of flouting the Dayton agreement.

Dodik's signing of the laws last week came just days after Schmidt tried to head off the controversial moves by passing an executive order that deems the legislation illegal and prevents their implementation.

The peace accords hammered out at a U.S. airbase in Dayton, Ohio in 1995 followed a NATO-backed bombing campaign targeting Bosnian Serb positions that helped bring the country's warring parties to the negotiating table.

The NATO intervention was in part triggered by the massacre in Srebrenica along with other vicious attacks targeting civilians by Bosnian Serb forces.

A joint prayer was also held at a memorial cemetery Tuesday, just outside Srebrenica, where the remains of the 30 victims will be buried among the thousands of white tombstones that blanket the valley in eastern Bosnia.

Türkiye remembers victims

Türkiye on Tuesday also marked the 28th anniversary of the 1995 Srebrenica genocide.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Twitter said: "On the 28th anniversary of the Srebrenica genocide, which has gone down in history as a dark stain on humanity, I extend my deepest condolences to the grieving families of our martyrs and all Bosniak brothers and sisters."

"We will never forget Srebrenica, and we will never let it be forgotten, to prevent similar atrocities from happening again," he added.

Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz on Twitter quoted the statement of Alija Izetbegovic, independent Bosnia and Herzegovina's first president: "Whatever you do, don't forget the genocide. Because the forgotten genocide is repeated."

"We still deeply feel the pain of what happened 28 years ago in Srebrenica as if it were the first day. On the 28th anniversary of the genocide, I remember our Bosnian brothers and sisters who lost their lives," Yilmaz added.

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan also tweeted an image that said: "We commemorate our Bosniak brothers who were martyred 28 years ago during the Srebrenica Genocide, one of the darkest episodes of history. We will never forget! "