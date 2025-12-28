Donald Trump said Sunday he held “productive” talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin just hours before meeting Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelenskyy, framing the discussions as part of a year-end push to secure a deal to end the war.

Trump's renewed upbeat tone comes despite wide skepticism in Europe about Putin's intentions after Russia carried out another massive bombardment of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv just as Zelenskyy was heading to Trump's Florida estate.

"I just had a very good and productive telephone call with President Putin of Russia," Trump announced on his Truth Social platform.

Trump is set to meet Zelenskyy at 1 p.m. (6 p.m. GMT) in the dining room of his Mar-a-Lago estate, where he frequently brings both foreign guests and domestic supporters.

Trump has made ending the Ukraine war a centerpiece of his second term as a self-proclaimed "president of peace," and he has repeatedly blamed both Kyiv and Moscow for the failure to secure a cease-fire.

Zelenskyy, who has faced verbal attacks from Trump, has sought to show willingness to work with the contours of the U.S. leader's plans, but Putin has offered no sign that he will accept it.

Sunday's meeting will be Trump's first in-person encounter with Zelenskyy since October, when the U.S. president refused to grant his request for long-range Tomahawk missiles.

And the Ukrainian leader could face another hard sell this time around, with Trump insisting that he "doesn't have anything until I approve it."

European allies

The talks are expected to last an hour, after which the two presidents are scheduled to hold a joint call with the leaders of key European allies.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, who will join the call, wrote on X that the Russian attacks on Kyiv were "contrary to President Trump's expectations and despite the readiness to make compromises" by Zelenskyy.

The revised peace plan, which emerged from weeks of intense U.S.-Ukraine negotiations, would stop the war along its current front lines and could require Ukraine to pull troops back from the east, allowing the creation of demilitarized buffer zones.

As such, it contains Kyiv's most explicit acknowledgement yet of possible territorial concessions.

It does not, however, envisage Ukraine withdrawing from the 20% of the eastern Donetsk region that it still controls – Russia's main territorial demand.

The Ukrainian leader said he hoped the talks in Florida would be "very constructive" but stressed that Putin had shown his hand with a deadly drone and missile assault on Kyiv that temporarily knocked out power and heating to hundreds of thousands of residents during freezing temperatures.

"This attack is again Russia's answer on our peace efforts. And this really showed that Putin doesn't want peace," he said as he visited Canada.

He also told reporters that he would press Trump on the importance of providing security guarantees that would prevent any renewed Russian aggression if a cease-fire were secured.

"We need strong security guarantees. We will discuss this and we will discuss the terms," he said.

Ukraine insists it needs more European and U.S. funding and weapons – especially drones.

Russian opposition

Russia has accused Ukraine and its European backers of trying to "torpedo" a previous U.S.-brokered plan to stop the fighting, and recent battlefield gains – Russia announced Saturday it had captured two more towns in eastern Ukraine – are seen as strengthening Moscow's hand when it comes to peace talks.

"If the authorities in Kyiv don't want to settle this business peacefully, we'll resolve all the problems before us by military means," Putin said Saturday.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told state news agency TASS that Moscow would continue its engagement with U.S. negotiators but criticized European governments as the "main obstacle" to peace.

"They are making no secret of their plans to prepare for war with Russia," Lavrov said, adding that the ambitions of European politicians are "literally blinding them."