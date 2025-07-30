Britain dismissed Wednesday accusations of rewarding Hamas, saying its plan to recognize a Palestinian state was contingent on Israel taking steps to improve conditions in Gaza and advance peace.

The sight of emaciated Gaza children has shocked the world in recent days and Tuesday, a hunger monitor warned that a worst-case scenario of famine was unfolding there and immediate action was needed to avoid widespread death.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer's ultimatum, setting a September deadline for Israel, prompted an immediate reaction from his counterpart in Jerusalem, who said it rewarded Hamas and punished the victims of their 2023 incursion.

U.S. President Donald Trump said he did not think Hamas "should be rewarded" with recognition of Palestinian independence.

Asked about that criticism, British Transport Minister Heidi Alexander – designated by the government to respond to questions in a series of media interviews Wednesday – said it was not the right way to characterize Britain's plan.

"This is not a reward for Hamas. Hamas is a vile terrorist organization that has committed appalling atrocities. This is about the Palestinian people. It's about those children that we see in Gaza who are starving to death," she told LBC radio.

"We've got to ratchet up pressure on the Israeli government to lift the restrictions to get aid back into Gaza."

France announced last week it would recognize Palestinian statehood in September.

Successive British governments have said they would recognize a Palestinian state when it was most effective to do so.

In a televised address Tuesday, Starmer said that moment had now come, highlighting the suffering in Gaza and saying the prospect of a two-state solution – a Palestinian state co-existing in peace alongside Israel – was under threat.

Starmer said Britain would make the move at the U.N. General Assembly in September unless Israel took substantive steps to allow more aid to enter Gaza, made clear there will be no annexation of the West Bank and committed to a long-term peace process that delivered a two-state solution.