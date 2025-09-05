U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer carried out a sweeping Cabinet reshuffle Friday after Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner resigned over a tax error, marking the most damaging departure yet for his Labour government.

Rayner, 45, stepped down as both deputy prime minister and deputy Labour leader after Britain’s independent adviser on ministerial standards ruled she had breached the ministerial code by failing to seek proper advice on a property transaction that left her underpaying roughly £40,000 ($54,000) in tax. In her resignation letter, Rayner said she “deeply regretted” the error, accepted “full responsibility,” and cited the toll on her family.

Starmer praised Rayner as a “trusted colleague and true friend” in an emotional letter, but said he accepted her decision. “On a personal note, I am very sad to be losing you from the government,” he wrote. Rayner, once a working-class teenage mother, had been seen as a unifying figure within Labour, bridging divides between the party’s left and centrist wings.

Her resignation triggered the largest reshuffle since Labour’s landslide election win in July 2024. Starmer named Foreign Secretary David Lammy as the new deputy prime minister, while Interior Minister Yvette Cooper moved to replace him as Britain’s top diplomat, according to the BBC. Justice Secretary Shabana Mahmood is expected to shift to the Home Office, replacing Cooper, though formal announcements have yet to be made.

Lucy Powell, the Commons leader, said she was sacked in the reshuffle, while Scotland Minister Ian Murray also confirmed he was leaving government. Powell said Starmer told her he wanted “a new Commons leader,” acknowledging public frustration with Labour’s early performance in office.

The Guardian reported Lammy may also take over as justice secretary, but those details remained unconfirmed late Friday.

Rayner’s exit is the eighth ministerial departure from Starmer’s team since July, giving him the highest tally of resignations outside reshuffles of any new prime minister in nearly five decades, surpassing even Boris Johnson’s turbulent start. Labour has also recently fallen behind Nigel Farage’s populist Reform UK party in opinion polls.

Speaking at his party’s conference in Birmingham, Farage declared Labour was in “deep crisis” and suggested an early election could be called before 2027. “Despite all the promises that this would be a new, different type of politics, it is as bad, if not worse, than the one that went before,” he said to applause.

The fallout underscores Starmer’s challenges in maintaining public confidence as he navigates sensitive choices on state spending and taxation while fending off charges of hypocrisy over Labour figures accepting donor perks.

Though Rayner is expected to remain quiet for now, some Labour lawmakers believe she could later mount a leadership challenge.