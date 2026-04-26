The Israeli military violated the Gaza cease-fire once again Sunday, killing at least four Palestinians, including a child, medical sources said.

Medics ⁠said an airstrike carried out by Israel's forces killed one person near ​the central village of ​al-Mughraqa, while Israeli ⁠gunfire and tank shelling killed two others near Gaza City.

Their bodies were brought to the al-Shifa Medical Complex after an Israeli drone strike targeted their motorcycle near the Kuwait Roundabout on Salah al-Din Street.

In another incident, Israeli forces shot and killed a 40-year-old woman in Khan Younis, in the south of the territory, health officials said.

The Israeli military claimed it was unaware of any attack by its troops in that area ⁠at ⁠the time of the reported incident Sunday.

The military said it was looking into the other reported strikes. Separately, it claimed to have struck and killed several Hamas members in Gaza since Friday.

In central Gaza, the eastern areas of al-Bureij refugee camp also saw gunfire from an Israeli helicopter and artillery shelling.

Israeli artillery also targeted the eastern parts of the Al-Tuffah neighborhood east of Gaza City, while naval boats fired shells toward the city's coast, according to the Turkish Anadolu Agency (AA).

Earlier Saturday, a 14-year-old died from injuries he had suffered in an Israeli strike in the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood, north of Gaza City.

Israeli violence in Gaza has persisted despite an October ⁠2025 cease-fire, with Israel conducting almost daily attacks on Palestinians.

According to Gaza's government media office, Israel has committed at least 2,400 violations, including killings, arrests, siege, and starvation, since the truce was signed.

As of Friday, Israel has killed 972 Palestinians and injured 2,235 others in violations of the cease-fire, according to the Health Ministry.

Israel says four of its soldiers have also been killed over the same ⁠period and traded blame with Hamas for cease-fire violations.

In its two-year genocidal war in Gaza, Israel killed over 72,000 Palestinians, wounded 172,000 others and caused massive destruction affecting 90% of civilian infrastructure.

The war was triggered by Hamas' Oct. 7, 2023, ⁠incursion into southern ​Israel that caused 1,200 deaths, according to Israeli tallies.