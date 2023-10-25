At least 2,360 children have so far been killed in Israel's indiscriminate bombing of the Gaza Strip since the Oct. 7 Hamas incursion, the U.N. Children's Fund UNICEF has revealed.

The aid group spoke of "relentless attacks" and added that 5,364 children have been injured, citing reports without naming sources.

Since the surprise Hamas incursion, Israel's army carried out relentless bombing of the Gaza Strip and preparing a ground offensive in the besieged coastal area.

"The situation in the Gaza Strip is a growing stain on our collective conscience. The rate of death and injuries of children simply staggering," said Adele Khodr, UNICEF regional director for the Middle East and North Africa.

The Gaza Strip is suffering from acute water shortages, with severe consequences for children, who make up about 50% of the population, UNICEF said late Tuesday.

UNICEF urged all parties to agree to a cease-fire, provide humanitarian access and release all hostages.

More than 7,100 people have been killed in the conflict, including at least 5,791 Palestinians and 1,400 Israelis.