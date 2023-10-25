At least 80 Palestinians were killed in Gaza on Tuesday night by Israeli airstrikes, before targeting a mosque early Wednesday, according to media reports.

A statement from the Gaza administration’s media office said, "more than 80 people were martyred and hundreds wounded in massacres committed by the occupation (Israel) raids," overnight.

Over 5,700 Palestinians have been killed in the indiscriminate Israeli bombardment of Gaza since the Oct. 7 Hamas incursion, which killed 1,400 people in Israel.

In the meantime, Al-Aqsa TV reported that “the occupation’s planes bombed Hattin Mosque on Al-Jalaa Street in Gaza.

The attack raised the number of mosques in the Gaza Strip destroyed by Israeli attacks since Oct. 7 to 33.

Meanwhile, at least four Palestinians were killed in Israeli attacks in the occupied West Bank late Tuesday and early Wednesday.

4 killed in West Bank

"Four citizens were killed at dawn and this morning by occupation bullets and missiles, including three martyrs in Jenin and a martyr in Qalqilya," the Health Ministry said in a statement.

Meanwhile, eyewitnesses told Anadolu Agency (AA) that "an Israeli force stormed the Qalqilya city and searched several homes, which led to the outbreak of clashes with dozens of Palestinians, during which the army used live and metal bullets."

Palestinian official television announced early Wednesday that four Palestinians were killed in an Israeli bombing in the Jenin camp in the northern West Bank, before the Health Ministry announced that their number was three, along with a fourth in Qalqilya.

Eyewitnesses told AA earlier Wednesday that Israeli forces stormed the camp and deployed snipers on the rooftops of several homes and buildings, which led to the outbreak of clashes.

They said that there was a power outage in several neighborhoods in the city of Jenin, which coincided with the raid. Witnesses also said the army struck a site near the camp's cemetery with two missiles, causing injuries.

The West Bank has emerged as another front in Israel's war on the Palestinians. Since then, more than 100 Palestinians have been killed in clashes with Israeli forces, the Palestinian Health Ministry said.