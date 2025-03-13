Canada will ease financial sanctions on Syria and appoint an ambassador, signaling support for Damascus' interim government as it seeks international backing, Ottawa confirmed Wednesday.

Canada's special envoy for Syria, Omar Alghabra, said: "Canada can play a meaningful role in enabling Syrians to build an inclusive country that respects all of its citizens.

"We also can help prevent Syria from falling into chaos and instability."

A statement from Canada's Foreign Ministry said sanctions would be eased "to allow funds to be sent through certain banks in the country, such as Syria's Central Bank."

Canada's ambassador to Lebanon, Stefanie McCollum, will now take on a parallel role as a non-resident ambassador to neighboring Syria.

Previously, Canada – along with many other world powers – had strict sanctions in place to punish the now-ousted dictator Bashar Assad's government.

"These sanctions had been used as a tool against the Assad regime and easing them will help to enable the stable and sustainable delivery of aid, support local redevelopment efforts, and contribute to a swift recovery for Syria," the Canadian statement said.

Assad fled Syria late last year and rebel forces overthrew his administration in early December. An interim government under interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa is now in place.

Many capitals welcomed Assad's fall but gave only a cautious welcome to the victorious anti-regime alliance, led by al-Sharaa's Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) group.

The new government has vowed to protect Syria's religious and ethnic minorities, but security forces now face allegations of a mass killing in an operation against Assad remnants.

In the statement announcing the sanction relief, Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joy and Minister of International Development Ahmed Hussen expressed concern over the killings.

"We utterly condemn these atrocities and call on the interim authorities to take all necessary measures to end the violence," they said.

"Civilians must be protected, the dignity and human rights of all religious and ethnic groups must be upheld, and perpetrators must be held accountable."