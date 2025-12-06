Canada has removed Syria from its list of states that sponsor terrorism and revoked Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) from its list of terrorist entities, the government said Friday.

"Following extensive review, the Government of Canada has removed Syria from Canada's List of Foreign State Supporters of Terrorism under the State Immunity Act, as well as removed Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) from the List of Terrorist Entities under the Canadian Criminal Code," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

It said the measures align with recent decisions by the UK and U.S., and follow Syrian transitional government efforts to advance stability, build an inclusive future, and work with global partners to counter terrorism.

The ministry stressed that Canada "remains committed ... to counter global security threats, such as those posed by Al-Qaeda" and Daesh.

Hayat Tahrir al-Sham was one of the most powerful armed groups opposing Bashar al-Assad's forces during Syria's civil war, and Ahmad al-Sharaa, Syria's president in the wake of Assad's ouster, served as the group's head.

Canada's Foreign Minister Anita Anand said the country welcomes "positive steps" taken by the Syrian government "towards a peaceful Syrian-led political transition" since the end of the Assad regime a year ago.

"Canada stands steadfast with the people of Syria in their quest for an inclusive, stable and prosperous future," she added.

Syria welcomed Canada's move, calling it "a positive and constructive development" that acknowledges the harm caused by sanctions "on the lives of the Syrian people and on the country's vital sectors."

Syria's Foreign Ministry said the step "marks an important milestone in advancing Syrian-Canadian relations" and opens the door to "a new phase of multifaceted cooperation."

Damascus also reiterated its readiness to work with international partners and engage in dialogue supporting economic recovery and reconstruction "in a manner that serves the shared interests of regional and international security and stability."

Canada continues to maintain sanctions on 56 Syrian entities and 225 individuals, mainly targeting former Assad regime officials, though Ottawa introduced limited relief measures. This February, the Foreign Ministry issued a general permit - valid until Feb. 23, 2026 - temporarily easing certain economic sanctions.

Assad, Syria's leader for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia last December, ending the Baath Party regime, which had been in power since 1963. Sharaa's new transitional administration was formed in January.