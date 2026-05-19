An Israeli naval vessel rammed a Gaza-bound humanitarian aid boat in international waters, organizers of the Global Sumud Flotilla said Tuesday, adding that communication with activists aboard the Sirius vessel was lost after the collision.

The flotilla's crisis committee said the Israeli ship deliberately struck the rear section of the civilian aid boat while attempting to stop it from sailing toward Gaza to break Israel's blockade and deliver humanitarian assistance.

According to the statement, Israeli forces carried out "military maneuvers" around the vessel, creating artificial waves and spraying high-pressure water before the collision occurred.

Organizers described the incident as a "lawless and barbaric attack" that directly endangered the lives of activists and crew members aboard the unarmed vessel.

"The Israeli intervention constitutes a clear act of piracy," the committee said, adding that satellite communication with the Sirius was severed immediately after the impact and the fate of those on board remains unknown.

The flotilla accused Israel of violating international maritime law by physically targeting a civilian humanitarian vessel and creating a risk of sinking.

Organizers also called on the United Nations and international bodies to urgently intervene, stressing that Israel bears full responsibility for the safety of the civilians aboard the boat.

The Global Sumud Flotilla, which aims to break Israel's blockade on Gaza and deliver humanitarian aid to the besieged enclave, has faced repeated Israeli interceptions in recent months.

In April, Israeli forces intercepted flotilla vessels near Crete in international waters and detained 177 activists. Another operation targeting the convoy reportedly took place on May 18 while the flotilla was sailing toward Gaza.

Israeli forces also intercepted a similar flotilla mission in August 2025 involving more than 500 activists from over 44 countries aboard more than 40 vessels.