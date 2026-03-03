A drone strike triggered a limited fire near the U.S. Consulate in Dubai late Tuesday, Dubai officials said, adding that the blaze was quickly contained and caused no injuries.

"Dubai authorities have confirmed that a fire resulting from a drone-related incident near the US Consulate has been successfully contained," the official Dubai Media Office posted on X.

No injuries were reported.

Tension has escalated across the region when the U.S. and Israel launched large-scale attacks on Iran on Saturday, killing nearly 800 people, including Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and top military officials.

Tehran has responded with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel as well as Gulf countries, which are home to U.S. assets.