The European Union has agreed to make contributions to the U.S.-led coalition to maintain maritime safety in the Red Sea amid ongoing Houthi attacks on commercial vessels.

"At the extraordinary Political and Security Committee (PSC) meeting today, member states have agreed to contribute to the U.S. Operation Prosperity Guardian," EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on X on Wednesday.

Borrell added that "irresponsible Houthi actions are a threat to freedom of navigation in the Red Sea."

The EU will intensify information sharing, and increase its "presence with additional naval assets," he explained.

Meanwhile, Greek Defense Minister Nikos Dendias announced Thursday that Greece too will dispatch a frigate to contribute to the U.S.-led operation in the Red Sea, according to the public broadcaster ERT.

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin announced earlier this week the creation of a multinational naval task force to counter Houthi attacks on commercial vessels in the Red Sea.

According to the U.S. announcement, so far NATO nations the U.K., Canada, France, Italy, Norway and the Netherlands have pledged support for the "Operation Prosperity Guardian" to defend merchant ships transiting between Asia and Europe.

Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen have significantly stepped up their involvement in the current conflict in the Gaza Strip by targeting vessels in the southern Red Sea, saying the move came in solidarity with "the Palestinian resistance in the Gaza Strip."

The Red Sea is one of the world's most frequently used sea routes for oil and fuel shipments.