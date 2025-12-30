Foreign ministers from eight European countries, along with Canada and Japan, warned Tuesday that the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip is rapidly deteriorating, describing conditions in the besieged enclave as catastrophic, amid Israel's restrictions.

In a joint statement, foreign ministers of Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Iceland, Japan, Norway, Sweden, Switzerland, and the U.K. recalled the "catastrophic" humanitarian situation in the besieged enclave.

The statement mentioned the appalling conditions that are exacerbated by winter, noting that 1.3 million Gazans still require urgent shelter assistance.

The foreign ministers cited the latest Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) report, which was published earlier in December, as evidence that the situation remains desperate.

The statement expressed their appreciation for the cease-fire in Gaza but stated that they will not lose sight of the plight of Gaza's civilian population.

It called on Israel to ensure that the U.N., its partners, and NGOs can continue their vital work and lift unreasonable restrictions on imports considered to have a dual use.

Saying that many established international NGO partners are at risk of being deregistered because of Israel’s restrictive new requirements, it warned that deregistration could result in the forced closure of humanitarian operations within 60 days in Gaza and the West Bank.

"This would have a severe impact on access to essential services, including healthcare," said the statement.

It also underlined that ensuring the U.N. and its partners can continue their vital work is "essential" to the impartial, neutral, and independent delivery of aid throughout Gaza.

"This includes UNRWA, which provides essential services, such as healthcare and education, to millions of Palestinian refugees," said the foreign ministers.

The statement also called on Tel Aviv to open crossings and increase the flow of humanitarian aid into Gaza.

"The target of 4,200 trucks per week, including an allocation of 250 UN trucks per day, should be a floor not a ceiling," it said, adding that these targets should be lifted so they can be sure the vital supplies are getting in at the vast scale needed.

The nations also underlined that ongoing restrictions limit the capacity for aid to be delivered at the scale needed, in accordance with international humanitarian law, or for repairs to be made to support recovery and reconstruction efforts.

"We now urge the Government of Israel to remove these humanitarian access constraints, and to deliver and honour the Comprehensive Plan to End the Gaza Conflict," it added.

Despite the ceasefire, Israel continues to keep Gaza’s crossings largely closed, preventing the entry of mobile homes and reconstruction materials and worsening the humanitarian crisis affecting over 2 million people.

Palestinian officials say that at least 414 people in Gaza have been killed since the cease-fire deal between Israel and Hamas took place on Oct. 10.

Since October 2023, Israeli attacks have killed over 71,000 Palestinians in the enclave, most of them women and children, and rendered it largely uninhabitable.