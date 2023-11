Foreign passport holders were seen entering Rafah crossing from Gaza to Egypt on Wednesday, the first travelers to do so since the war began.

Earlier, Qatar reportedly mediated a U.S.-backed tripartite agreement involving Egypt, Israel and Hamas, to allow for the movement of foreign passport holders and some critically injured people out of besieged Gaza, according to Reuters.

There is no timeline for how long the vital Rafah border crossing will remain open for evacuation, the source added.