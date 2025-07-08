Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Monday he has nominated U.S. President Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize, crediting him with advancing peace efforts in several regions.

Netanyahu made the announcement at the start of a joint dinner at the White House, where he handed Trump a copy of the letter he sent to the Nobel Committee.

"It's nominating you for the Peace Prize, which is well deserved, and you should get it," Netanyahu said in front of cameras.

"He's forging peace as we speak, in one country, in one region after the other," Netanyahu said.

Trump responded: "Wow. Thank you very much. Coming from you, in particular, this is very meaningful."

Trump has received multiple Nobel Peace Prize nominations from supporters and loyal lawmakers over the years and has made no secret of his irritation at missing out on the prestigious award.

The Republican has complained that the Norwegian Nobel Committee had overlooked him for his mediating role in conflicts between India and Pakistan, as well as Serbia and Kosovo.

He has also claimed credit for "keeping peace" between Egypt and Ethiopia and for brokering the Abraham Accords, a series of agreements aimed at normalizing relations between Israel and several Arab nations.

Trump campaigned for office as a "peacemaker" who would use his negotiating skills to quickly end the Russian invasion of Ukraine and Israel's genocidal war on Gaza, although both conflicts are still raging more than five months into his presidency.