Many Palestinians fear that the widening conflict triggered by recent U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran could pull global focus away from Gaza’s fragile plight, coming just over a week after President Donald Trump reportedly secured billions in reconstruction pledges and pushed for a cease-fire.

Residents say they are gripped by fear and deprivation as Israel, following weekend strikes, closed all crossings into the densely populated territory of more than 2 million people.

COGAT, the Israeli military body responsible for civilian affairs in Gaza, said food supplies are expected to last “for an extended period” and that the rotation of humanitarian workers in and out of Gaza would be postponed. The agency did not respond to a request for comment Sunday.

Palestinians told The Associated Press (AP) they rushed to markets, haunted by memories of severe shortages last year under Israel’s blockade, when parts of Gaza, including areas around Gaza City, were found to be facing famine.

"When the crossings shut down, everything was suspended from the market," said Osamda Hanoda of Khan Younis. "The prices go up, and people live in misery."

The shaky Gaza cease-fire had allowed more humanitarian aid and other supplies into Gaza, even as the United Nations and aid partners warned that more of everything, from basic medical supplies to fuel, is needed.

Now, Palestinians are hoarding again, with reports of sharply rising prices for basic goods such as bags of flour.

"We are afraid of not finding milk and diapers for the kids, or food and water," said Hassan Zanoun, who was displaced from Rafah.

It was unclear when any crossing might reopen. Israeli authorities are focused on Iran, and residents dashed repeatedly for shelter as sirens wailed.

Israel's genocidal war on Gaza began with Hamas' Oct. 7, 2023, incursion and have been marked from the start by restrictions on people and supplies entering the territory, with terrified residents, including medical evacuees, unable to leave.

A month ago, Gaza's main Rafah border crossing, the territory’s only exit not controlled by Israel, reopened, allowing a small, tightly controlled flow of Palestinian traffic in both directions. No cargo was allowed through.

Egyptian ambulances go through the Rafah border crossing on the Egyptian side, Rafah, Egypt, Feb. 10, 2026. (Reuters Photo)

Now all crossings are closed again during the holy Islamic fasting month of Ramadan, a period of chosen deprivation, evening feasts, and prayer. Images have shown Palestinians lined up at long tables amid bombed-out debris.

The strikes on Iran disrupted that routine.

"All the people rushed to markets, and they all wanted to shop and hide," said Abeer Awwad, displaced from Gaza City, as word of explosions in Tehran spread.

Under the Oct. 10 U.S.-brokered cease-fire, the heaviest fighting has subsided, though regular Israeli fire continues in Gaza.

The U.N. World Food Program noted progress in the enclave but said in its latest food security analysis last week that hunger persists.

"Households reported an average of two meals per day in February 2026, compared to one meal in July," it said. "Still, one in five households consumed only one meal daily."

The World Central Kitchen warned it would run out of supplies this week if Israel keeps the crossings closed.

"We need food deliveries every single day to feed hungry families who are not part of this war," said Jose Andres, the celebrity chef and founder of the organization, in a social media post.

He said WCK provides 1 million meals a day in Gaza and that the group and others working in the territory need food and other supplies daily.

"We cannot wait. Let the humanitarian trucks go through today!” he said.

Refocusing the world's attention on Gaza is a challenge for aid groups as Iran scrambles for new leadership and explosions continue in Tehran, Israel and across the Middle East.

Trump has said bombing in Iran could continue through the week or longer and warned Tehran of "A FORCE THAT HAS NEVER BEEN SEEN BEFORE!" if it escalates attacks.

It is a dramatic turn from Trump’s launch less than two weeks ago of his Board of Peace, a gathering of world leaders aimed at ending the war in Gaza with ambitions of resolving conflicts elsewhere.

Even with that momentum, major challenges remain for the cease-fire, including disarming Hamas, assembling and deploying an international stabilization force and getting a newly appointed Palestinian committee meant to govern Gaza into the territory.

As the Middle East turns to another war, some Palestinians see a benefit: Israel's military is distracted.

"The good thing is that the sound of booms and demolitions is rare now near the yellow line," said Ahmed Abu Jahl of Gaza City, speaking about the line dividing Gaza and roughly half the territory controlled by Israeli forces.

"Even the drones are still flying overhead, but their number has gone down."