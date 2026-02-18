Ramadan lanterns and string lights appeared on the rubble-lined streets of Gaza City, bringing joy and respite as Islam's holiest month began for the first time since October's cease-fire.

In the Omari mosque, dozens of worshippers performed the first Ramadan morning prayer, fajr, bare feet on the carpet but donning heavy jackets to stave off the winter cold.

"Despite the occupation, the destruction of mosques and schools, and the demolition of our homes ... we came in spite of these harsh conditions," Abu Adam, a resident of Gaza City who came to pray, told Agence France-Presse (AFP).

"Even last night, when the area was targeted, we remained determined to head to the mosque to worship God," he said.

A security source in Gaza told AFP Wednesday that artillery shelling targeted the eastern parts of Gaza City that morning.

The source added that artillery shelling also targeted a refugee camp in central Gaza.

Israel does not allow international journalists to enter the Gaza Strip, preventing international news organizations from independently verifying casualty figures.

'Stifled joy'

In Gaza's south, tens of thousands of people still live in tents and makeshift shelters as they wait for the territory's reconstruction after a U.S.-brokered cease-fire took hold in October.

Nivin Ahmed, who lives in a tent in the area known as al-Mawasi, told AFP this first Ramadan without war brought "mixed and varied feelings."

"The joy is stifled. We miss people who were martyred, are still missing, detained, or even traveled," he said.

Displaced Palestinians hang decorations over the rubble of their destroyed homes as they prepare to welcome the holy month of Ramadan in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, Palestine, Feb. 16, 2026. (EPA Photo)

"The Ramadan table used to be full of the most delicious dishes and bring together all our loved ones," the 50-year-old said.

"Today, I can barely prepare a main dish and a side dish. Everything is expensive. I can't invite anyone for Iftar or sahur," he said, referring to the meals eaten before and after the daily fast of Ramadan.

Despite the cease-fire, shortages remain in Gaza, whose battered economy and material damage have rendered most residents at least partly dependent on humanitarian aid for their basic needs.

But with all entries into the tiny territory under Israeli control, not enough goods are able to enter to bring prices down, according to the United Nations and aid groups.

Displaced Palestinians light up fireworks as they celebrate the start of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, Bureij refugee, central Gaza Strip, Palestine, Feb. 17, 2026. (AFP Photo)

'Still special'

Maha Fathi, 37, was displaced from Gaza City and lives in a tent west of the city.

"Despite all the destruction and suffering in Gaza, Ramadan is still special," she said.

"People have begun to empathise with each other's suffering again after everyone was preoccupied with themselves during the war."

She added that her family and neighbors were able to share moments of joy as they prepared food for sahur and set up Ramadan decorations.

"Everyone longs for the atmosphere of Ramadan. Seeing the decorations and the activity in the markets fills us with hope for a return to stability," she added.

On the beach at central Gaza's Deir al-Balah, Palestinian artist Yazeed Abu Jarad contributed to the holiday spirit with his art.

In the sand near the Mediterranean Sea, he sculpted "Welcome Ramadan" in ornate Arabic calligraphy, under the curious eye of children from a nearby tent camp.

Nearly all of Gaza's 2.2 million residents were displaced at least once during the more than two years of Israel's genocidal war, sparked by Hamas' Oct. 7 incursion.

Mohammed al-Madhoun, 43, also lives in a tent west of Gaza City and hoped for brighter days ahead.

"I hope this is the last Ramadan we spend in tents. I feel helpless in front of my children when they ask me to buy lanterns and dream of an Iftar table with all their favorite foods."

"We try to find joy despite everything," he said, describing his first Ramadan night out with the neighbors, eating the pre-fast meal and praying.

"The children were as if they were on a picnic," he said.