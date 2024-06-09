Israel's genocidal war on Gaza has now killed at least 37,084 Palestinians in the Gaza Strip since last October, the local Health Ministry said Sunday.

A ministry statement added that 84,494 others have also been injured in the onslaught.

"The Israeli occupation committed eight massacres against families in the Gaza Strip, resulting in 283 martyrs and 814 injuries during the past 24 hours," the statement said.

The ministry also reported that the death toll of the "Israeli occupation's massacre" of Palestinians in Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip on Saturday had climbed to 274 deaths and 698 injuries, including critical cases.

The Israeli army on Saturday reported that it had retrieved four hostages from the central Gaza Strip in a deadly attack on Palestinians in the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza Strip.

"A number of victims are still under the rubble and on the roads, and ambulance and civil defense crews cannot reach them," it added.

Israel has continued its brutal offensive on Gaza since a Hamas incursion last Oct. 7 despite a U.N. Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire.

Eight months into the Israeli war, vast tracts of Gaza lay in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water, and medicine.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, whose latest ruling ordered Tel Aviv to immediately halt its operation in the southern city of Rafah, where over a million Palestinians had sought refuge from the war before it was invaded on May 6.