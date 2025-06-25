U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday claimed "great progress" toward ending the Israel-Hamas war as a renewed cease-fire initiative got underway over 20 months into the conflict.

"I think great progress is being made on Gaza," Trump told reporters ahead of a NATO summit in the Netherlands, adding that his special envoy Steve Witkoff had told him "Gaza is very close."

He linked his optimism about imminent "very good news" for the Gaza Strip to a cease-fire agreed Tuesday between Israel and Hamas backer Iran to end their 12-day war.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has also suggested that Israel's blitz of Iran's nuclear and missile facilities, as well as its security forces linked to overseas armed groups, could help end the Gaza conflict.

Netanyahu faces growing calls from opposition politicians, relatives of hostages being held in Gaza and even members of his ruling coalition to bring an end to the fighting, triggered by the Palestinian resistance group Hamas' October 7, 2023, incursion.

Key mediator Qatar announced Tuesday that it would launch a new push for a cease-fire, with Hamas on Wednesday saying talks had "intensified."

"Our communications with the brother mediators in Egypt and Qatar have not stopped and have intensified in recent hours," Hamas official Taher al-Nunu told AFP.

He cautioned, however, that the group had "not yet received any new proposals" to end the war.

The Israeli government declined to comment on any new cease-fire talks beyond saying that efforts to return Israeli hostages in Gaza were ongoing "on the battlefield and via negotiations."