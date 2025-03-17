Germany launched Monday a new round of aid pledges for Syria as the EU led a donor drive to support the war-torn country following Bashar Assad's ouster.

For the first time, the Syrian authorities will be represented at the annual conference in Brussels – with interim Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani attending.

Western and regional powers are desperate to steer Syria onto the road to stability after 14 years of civil war that have sent millions of refugees over its borders.

But an outbreak of deadly violence this month – the worst since Assad was toppled in December – has hurt the interim government's positive outlook.

"There can only be a peaceful future for Syria if there is an inclusive political process," German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said.

She announced Berlin would provide an additional 300 million euros ($327 million) for the U.N. and other organizations assisting Syrians in the country and around the region.

The EU has held its annual donor drive for Syria for the past eight years but it mainly focused on supporting refugees in neighboring countries and avoided any contacts with the Assad regime.

The conference is focused on bolstering funds for the most urgent humanitarian needs facing Syrians and refugees living around the region.

Syria's needs are massive as swathes of the country lie in ruins and the economy has been ravaged by years of international isolation after Assad's 2011 crackdown on opposition sparked the civil war.

The country still faces a dire humanitarian situation, with an estimated 16.7 million people in need of assistance.

The United Nations says that at current growth rates, Syria would need more than 50 years to get back to its economic level before the outbreak of the war.

'Gap left by US'

Syria's new rulers – headed by Ahmed al-Sharaa – have been clamoring for assistance to help the country's recovery.

The EU has eased sanctions on key sectors of the economy but along with other powers, it insists the authorities must deliver on promises for an inclusive transition.

"We need to continue with the lifting of sanctions, because if there is hope for the people, then there is also less chaos," EU foreign affairs chief Kaja Kallas said.

There have been positive moves from Damascus, including al-Sharaa signing a constitutional declaration laying out a five-year transitional period and rights for women and freedom of expression.

But hopes were shaken by the violence on Syria's Mediterranean coast, which a war monitor said saw security forces kill nearly 1,500 civilians.

Kallas said the EU wanted to see the new Syrian leadership "holding accountable those people who have done these massacres."

Last year's donor drive raised 7.5 billion euros in grants and loans to help the people of Syria.

Efforts to top that level this time around look set to be hit by U.S. President Donald Trump's axing of Washington's foreign aid budget.

A U.S. government representative is expected at the Brussels event, EU officials said.

Up until now the United States has been the single biggest individual donor to fund humanitarian efforts in Syria, according to the U.N.

"The EU stays committed, we will improve our commitment," EU humanitarian aid commission Hadja Lahbib said.

"We will give more, but we cannot fill the gap left by the U.S."

Even before Trump's return to power the U.N.'s humanitarian response plan remained woefully underfunded at just 35% of the $4.1 billion demanded.

EU officials said they hope Arab countries in the Middle East will step up to help fill any gaps left by the United States.

There are expected to be other conferences focused on funding reconstruction in Syria in the future, they said.