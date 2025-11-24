A Hamas delegation met Sunday in Cairo with Hassan Rashad, head of Egypt’s General Intelligence Service, to discuss the latest developments regarding the Gaza cease-fire agreement with Israel.

The talks covered "developments of the cease-fire agreement, the general situation in Gaza and the nature of the second phase of the agreement," the group said in a statement, without providing further details.

The delegation included Hamas Leadership Council head Muhammad Darwish and council members Khaled Meshaal, Khalil al-Hayya, Nizar Awadallah, Zahir Jabarin, and political bureau member Ghazi Hamad.

Hamas said the delegation reaffirmed its "commitment to implementing the first phase of the agreement," but warned that Israel’s ongoing violations threaten to undermine the deal.

It called for a clear mechanism overseen by mediators to report violations and ensure "immediate action" to stop them, preventing unilateral steps that escalate tensions and harm the agreement.

According to Gaza’s Government Media Office, Israeli forces have killed 342 Palestinians and injured hundreds since the cease-fire.

Israel says it will not begin negotiations on the second phase of the agreement until it receives the remaining bodies of Israeli captives.

Hamas has repeatedly said retrieving those bodies requires time because of the massive destruction across Gaza.

Since the first phase took effect on Oct. 10, Hamas has handed over 20 Israeli captives alive and the remains of 27 others out of 28. Israel has disputed two of those transfers, claiming one set of remains did not belong to any of its captives and another was not new.

Among the measures expected in the second phase is the deployment of an international stabilization force in Gaza – an idea included in a recent U.S.-drafted resolution adopted by the U.N. Security Council.

The Hamas delegation also discussed the urgent situation of Qassam Brigades fighters trapped behind the yellow line in Rafah, saying communication with them has been cut and urging mediators to help resolve the issue.

On Saturday, the Israeli army claimed it killed and detained 17 Hamas fighters, saying they were trying to escape through a tunnel east of Rafah.

Rafah lies inside areas still occupied by Israeli troops as part of the "yellow line" arrangements under the current cease-fire.

A report by Egypt’s Cairo News channel earlier said Israel was attempting to use the standoff to derail the cease-fire agreement.

Israeli officials have publicly urged the fighters to surrender and be transferred to Israel for interrogation or face being killed if they refuse.

Since October 2023, Israel's genocidal war has killed nearly 70,000 people in Gaza, primarily women and children, injured over 170,900, and reduced most of the enclave to rubble.