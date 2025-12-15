Hamas has warned Israel against any attempts to "re-engineer" the Gaza Strip by displacing the Palestinians.

Asserting in a statement on its 38th anniversary Sunday, the resistance group said that only the Palestinian people have the right to choose their leaders and govern their territory.

It described achieving a national consensus on a unified Palestinian strategy as "the only way to confront the plans of the (Israeli) occupation and its supporters, which aim to liquidate our national cause and prevent the establishment of our independent state with East Jerusalem as its capital."

Over the course of two years of genocidal war in the Gaza Strip, "the (Israeli) occupation has achieved nothing but the criminal targeting of unarmed civilians," Hamas said.

"The systematic and well-documented crimes of the Zionist enemy over the two years of genocide and starvation in the Gaza Strip, the West Bank, and occupied Jerusalem will not lapse with time," it added, urging the International Court of Justice and the International Criminal Court to continue their legal proceedings and ensure Israeli leaders are held accountable for their crimes since October 2023.

Reaffirming its compliance with the cease-fire agreement, Hamas called on the U.S. and other mediators of the deal to compel Israel to halt its violations, open the border crossings to the unrestricted entry of humanitarian aid, and immediately implement relief, shelter, and reconstruction plans for more than 2 million Palestinians.

Hamas also expressed its categorical rejection of "all forms of guardianship or mandate over the Gaza Strip or any inch of our occupied land."

Cease-fire violations continue

Also on Sunday, the Israeli army carried out airstrikes and artillery shelling on several areas across the Gaza Strip, violating a cease-fire agreement in place.

According to witnesses and an Anadolu Agency correspondent, Israeli warplanes and artillery struck various locations in eastern Khan Younis, which falls under the army-controlled yellow zone.

Israeli naval forces opened fire off the coast of Khan Younis, they added.

Two fishermen were detained by Israeli forces, and their boat was detonated, security sources told Anadolu.

Israeli strikes also targeted eastern parts of Gaza City, in the northern Gaza Strip.

The Israeli army has repeatedly violated the ceasefire agreement that took effect on Oct. 10, killing at least 386 Palestinians and injuring 1,018 others.

Israel has killed more than 70,300 people, mostly women and children, and injured over 171,000 in attacks on Gaza since October 2023.

Separately, Gaza's Interior and National Security Ministry announced the killing of one of its officers by unknown gunmen in al-Maghazi camp in Deir al-Balah, central Gaza Strip.

The ministry confirmed that security forces had arrested one suspect in connection with the incident, and investigations are ongoing.