Lebanon's Hezbollah early on Friday announced it was launching a new phase in its war against Israel, saying it has used precision-guided missiles to target troops.

In a statement, the Iran-backed group announced "the transition to a new and escalating phase in the confrontation with the Israeli enemy," adding that precision-guided missiles "are being used for the first time."

Hezbollah said Israel's military losses have totaled 55 dead and more than 500 wounded soldiers and officers since Israel launched the ground invasion of Lebanon on Oct. 1.