Illegal Israeli settlers attacked and killed at least three Palestinians in the occupied West Bank Sunday, Palestinian authorities and the Israeli military confirmed.

This was the second deadly incident reported in as many days, as the Palestinian Health Ministry said Israeli settlers shot dead Thaer Faruq Hamayel, 24, and Farea Jawdat Hamayel, 57, in the town of Abu Falah, northeast of Ramallah.

It did not say when the incident occurred or provide further details.

In a post on X, Palestinian Vice President Hussein al-Sheikh condemned the "brutal attack on innocent citizens," saying three were killed and seven others injured.

The Israeli military said forces were dispatched to the Abu Falah area "following a report of Palestinians being attacked by Israeli civilians near homes."

"Later, it was reported that two Palestinians were killed as a result of gunfire. Additionally, it was reported that another Palestinian died from suffocation," it said in a statement.

"This is an unacceptable incident," Maj. Gen. Avi Bluth, head of the Israeli military in the West Bank, was quoted as saying.

"There will be zero tolerance for civilians who take the law into their own hands. These actions are dangerous; they do not represent the Jewish people or the State of Israel," he claimed.

Violence in the West Bank, which Israel has occupied since 1967, has soared since the Hamas incursion triggered Israel's genocidal Gaza war in October 2023. It has continued despite the cease-fire.

On Saturday, the Ramallah-based Health Ministry and a local mayor said Israeli settlers shot dead a Palestinian man and wounded his brother in an attack on another West Bank village, Wadi al-Rakhim.

Mohammad Rabai, head of the nearby Tuwani village council, told AFP that settlers had entered homes in the area and attacked the family of 27-year-old Amir Mohammad Shnaran, who later died.

The Israeli military said soldiers and police were dispatched to the scene after reports of a "violent confrontation" between Israelis and Palestinians.

It said an investigation was underway.

Israeli troops or settlers have killed at least 1,043 Palestinians in the West Bank since the start of the genocidal Gaza war, according to an AFP tally based on Palestinian Health Ministry figures.

At least 45 Israelis, including both soldiers and civilians, have been killed in Palestinian attacks or during Israeli military operations, according to official Israeli figures.