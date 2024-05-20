Iran will observe a five-day national mourning following the death of President Ebrahim Raisi in a helicopter crash, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei announced Monday.

"I announce five days of public mourning and offer my condolences to the dear people of Iran," Khamenei said in an official statement a day after the death of Raisi and other officials in the crash in East Azerbaijan province.

Iran's supreme leader also confirmed First Vice President Mohammad Mokhber as interim head of the country's executive branch.

"... Mokhber will manage the executive branch and is obliged to arrange with the heads of the legislative and judicial branches to elect a new president within a maximum of 50 days," he said.

Iran now has a maximum period of 50 days before a presidential election must be held to choose Raisi's successor.

According to Article 131 of Iran's constitution, a council consisting of the first vice president, the speaker of parliament and the head of the judiciary must prepare the way for the election of a new president.

Mokhber, like Raisi, is seen as close to Khamenei, who has the last say in all matters of state. Mokhber became first vice president in 2021 when Raisi was elected president.

No disruption

Earlier Monday, Iranian authorities confirmed the death of Raisi after search and rescue teams found his crashed helicopter in a fog-shrouded western mountain region.

State TV then announced that "the servant of the Iranian nation, Ayatollah Ebrahim Raisi, has achieved the highest level of martyrdom" and broadcast pictures from Raisi's life as a voice recited the Koran.

Raisi, 63, had been in office since 2021, during a time that has seen Iran rocked by mass protests, economic crisis deepened by U.S. sanctions, and armed exchanges with archenemy Israel.

Condolences poured in from allies, neighboring countries as well as Tehran's anti-Israel "Axis of Resistance," including Palestinian resistance group Hamas, Lebanon's Hezbollah and Syria.

Khamenei had urged Iranians Sunday, as the search was still ongoing, to "not worry" about the leadership of the Islamic republic, saying "there will be no disruption in the country's work."

Killed alongside Raisi were Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and seven others, including the pilot, bodyguards and political and religious officials.

Iran's top nuclear negotiator Ali Bagheri was appointed as acting foreign minister, government spokesman Ali Bahadori Jahromi said on state television.

A black flag was hoisted as a sign of mourning at a major Shiite shrine in city of Qom, south of Tehran.

Fog and rain

Iranian authorities first raised the alarm Sunday afternoon when they lost contact with Raisi's helicopter as it flew through a fog-shrouded mountain area of the Jolfa region of East Azerbaijan province.

Raisi had earlier met Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev on their common border to inaugurate a dam project.

On the return trip, only two of the three helicopters in his convoy landed in the city of Tabriz, setting off a massive search and rescue effort, with multiple foreign governments soon offering help.

Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi at first spoke of a "hard landing" and urged citizens to ignore hostile foreign media channels and get their information "only from state television."

Army personnel, Revolutionary Guards and police officers joined the search as Red Crescent teams walked up a hill in the fog and rain as rows of emergency services vehicles waited nearby.

Muslim faithful across the majority Shiite nation started to pray for those missing, including in mosques in Raisi's hometown, the shrine city of Mashhad.

As the sun rose Monday, rescue crews said they had located the destroyed aircraft with nine people on board.

State television channel IRIB reported online that the helicopter had "hit a mountain and disintegrated" on impact.

Iran's Red Crescent chief Pirhossein Koolivand confirmed that its staff were "transferring the bodies of the martyrs to Tabriz" and that "the search operations have come to an end."

"We were very sad when we learnt the news," said one Tehran resident, 63-year-old retiree Nabi Karam. "Our president was a very good leader, may God bless him."

'Tireless spirit '

The cabinet vowed that the government's work will go on "without the slightest disruption" and said that "we assure the loyal nation that the path of service will continue with the tireless spirit of Ayatollah Raisi," using his clerical title.

Foreign countries had been closely following the search at a time of high regional tensions over Israel's genocidal Gaza war raging Oct. 7.

Expressions of concern and offers of help had quickly come from countries including China, Iraq, Kuwait, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Syria and Türkiye, which later offered the condolences.

U.S. President Joe Biden was briefed about the search, an American official said, and the European Union had activated its rapid response mapping service to aid in the search effort.

Raisi had in 2021 succeeded the moderate Hassan Rouhani, at a time the economy was battered by U.S. sanctions over Iran's contested nuclear program.

Iran saw a wave of protests in 2022 triggered by the death in custody of Mahsa Amini after her arrest for allegedly flouting strict dress rules for women.

In March 2023, regional rivals Iran and Saudi Arabia signed a surprise deal that restored diplomatic relations.

The Gaza war sent tensions soaring and a series of tit-for-tat escalations led to Tehran launching hundreds of missiles and rockets directly at Israel in April this year.

In a speech hours before his death, Raisi emphasised Iran's support for the Palestinians, a centrepiece of its foreign policy since the 1979 Islamic revolution.

"We believe that Palestine is the first issue of the Muslim world," said Raisi.

Hamas hailed Raisi as an "honourable supporter," Hezbollah mourned him as "a protector of the resistance movements" and Yemen's Houthis declared his death a loss "for the entire Islamic world and Palestine and Gaza."