Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told the U.N. nuclear watchdog Wednesday that Tehran is drafting a framework for future talks with Washington.

In the call with IAEA chief Rafael Grossi, Araghchi "stressed the Islamic Republic of Iran's focus on drafting an initial and coherent framework to advance future talks," according to a statement from the Iranian Foreign Ministry.

The phone call came a day after a second round of Oman-mediated negotiations between Iran and the United States in Geneva.

Araghchi said Tuesday that Tehran had agreed with Washington on "guiding principles" for a deal to avoid conflict, but U.S. Vice President JD Vance said Tehran had not yet acknowledged all of Washington's "red lines."

Also Wednesday, U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright warned that Washington will deter Tehran from acquiring nuclear weapons "one way or the other."

Earlier Wednesday, Reza Najafi, Iran's permanent representative to the IAEA in Vienna, held a joint meeting with Grossi and the ambassadors of allied countries China and Russia "to exchange views" on the upcoming session of the agency's Board of Governors meetings and "developments related to Iran"s nuclear programme," Iran's mission in Vienna said on X.

Tehran has suspended some cooperation with the IAEA and restricted the watchdog's inspectors from accessing sites bombed by Israel and the United States during a 12-day war in June, accusing the U.N. body of bias and of failing to condemn the strikes.

Diplomatic efforts are underway to avert the possibility of U.S. military intervention in Iran amid Washington's military build-up in the region in recent weeks.