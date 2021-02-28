Iran on Sunday ruled out holding an informal meeting with the United States and European powers to discuss ways to revive its 2015 nuclear deal with major powers, insisting that Washington must lift all its unilateral sanctions.

"Considering the recent actions and statements by the United States and three European powers, Iran does not consider this the time to hold an informal meeting with these countries, which was proposed by the EU foreign policy chief," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Saeed Khatibzadeh said, according to Iranian media.

Earlier in February, Iran indirectly dismissed an offer by France to mediate between Washington and Tehran in order to revive the 2015 nuclear deal.

The landmark 2015 deal has been hanging by a thread since the Trump administration unilaterally withdrew from it in 2018 and reimposed sanctions on Tehran.

A year later, Iran suspended its compliance with most key nuclear commitments in the deal.

The Biden administration has expressed willingness to return to the deal but insisted that Tehran first resume full compliance.