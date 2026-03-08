The Iranian body tasked with selecting the country's new supreme leader has reached its decision, members said Sunday, but has yet to announce the name, likely due to security reasons.

"The most suitable candidate, approved by the majority of the Assembly of Experts, has been determined," said Mohsen Heydari, a member of the selection body who represents Khuzestan province, according to Iran's ISNA news agency.

Another member, Mohammad Mehdi Mirbagheri, confirmed in a video carried by Iran's Fars news agency that "a firm opinion reflecting the majority view has been reached."