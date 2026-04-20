Israel’s military warned Lebanese civilians Monday not to return to dozens of villages in southern Lebanon, alleging Hezbollah activity there is violating a cease-fire reached last week.

Thousands of displaced residents have begun making their way back to parts of southern Lebanon since the truce between Israel and Lebanon took effect Friday.

Since the cease-fire began, Lebanon's armed forces have reopened a key road linking the southern city of Nabatiyeh with the Khardali area after it was closed due to Israeli strikes.

They have also partially restored access to the Burj Rahal-Tyre bridge.

But the Israeli military Monday demanded that civilians avoid returning to numerous villages in the south.

"Hezbollah has continued its ... activity during the cease-fire in violation of the agreement; accordingly, the IDF remains deployed in the defensive area," the military's Arabic-language spokesman Colonel Avichay Adraee said on X.

Displaced people walk across a destroyed bridge as they return to their villages, in the village of Tayr Felsay, in southern Lebanon, April 19, 2026. (EPA Photo)

"For your safety and the safety of your families and until further notice, we urge you not to move south of the Forward Defense Line," he said, referring to a boundary marking an area occupied by Israeli troops.

On Saturday, senior Hezbollah official Mahmud Qamati also warned residents against returning.

"Israeli treachery is expected at any time and this is a temporary truce," he said.

"Take a breath, relax a little, but do not abandon the places you have taken refuge in until we are completely reassured about your return" to your homes, he said.

Israel's Defense Minister Israel Katz said Sunday that the military had been ordered to use "full force" against any threats in Lebanon, even during the cease-fire.

He also vowed to level homes allegedly used by Hezbollah, with Lebanese state media reporting that demolitions were underway.

The military published a map showing its "forward defence line" and an area stretching the length of the Israel-Lebanon border where it said its forces were operating to dismantle Hezbollah infrastructure and "prevent direct threats to communities in northern Israel."