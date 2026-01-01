At least 50 Palestinians were detained in Israeli military raids across the occupied West Bank on Thursday, an advocacy group said, marking the latest sweep in a widening campaign of arrests.

Former prisoners, including a woman, were among those arrested in the raids that targeted the cities of Ramallah, al-Bireh, Hebron, Tubas, Tulkarem, Nablus, Jenin and East Jerusalem, the Palestinian Prisoner Society said in a statement.

It added that the arrest campaign was accompanied by extensive home raids, abuse, assaults against detainees and their families, and destruction of property.

According to the group, the Israeli army arrested more than 7,000 Palestinians in the occupied West Bank last year.

Separately, Israeli army forces demolished two Palestinian homes east of Jericho in the West Bank and issued a notice to demolish a third, citing construction without a permit.

Local sources told Turkish Anadolu Agency (AA) that Israeli forces and bulldozers stormed the area and razed the two buildings in areas classified as "Area C."

Israeli forces and illegal settlers have killed at least 1,105 Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, injured nearly 11,000, and detained around 21,000 since October 2023, according to Palestinian figures.

In a landmark opinion last July, the International Court of Justice declared Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territory illegal and called for the evacuation of all settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

Meanwhile, in Gaza, Israeli army forces shot and killed a Palestinian child in the northern part of the Strip, in a new violation of a ceasefire agreement, medical sources said.

The sources told AA that an 11-year-old girl lost her life when Israeli forces opened fire toward the town of Jabalia al-Nazla in northern Gaza.

Palestinians have accused Israel of repeatedly violating the cease-fire agreement that halted Israel's two-year, genocidal war that has killed more than 71,000 people, mostly women and children, and injured over 171,000 others since October 2023.

According to the Gaza government media office, at least 416 Palestinians have been killed and more than 1,110 injured in Israeli attacks since the cease-fire took effect on Oct. 10.