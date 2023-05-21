Israel's far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir stirred further controversy Sunday as he made a second trip to the flashpoint Al-Aqsa mosque compound in the occupied East Jerusalem.

The move came three days after Ben-Gvir and tens of thousands of Jewish nationalists marched through the Old City and just over a week into a fragile Gaza cease-fire.

"Jerusalem is our soul," Ben-Gvir wrote on Telegram, alongside a photo of himself at the site in the heart of the Old City.

Al-Aqsa mosque is the third holiest site in Islam and is administered by Jordan. Non-Muslims are permitted to visit the site, but not pray there.

The compound is also the most sacred site for Jews, who pray below it at the Western Wall.

Hamas, the armed group that rules Gaza, denounced Ben-Gvir's last visit to the site in January and again slammed his action Sunday.

Israel will "bear responsibility for the barbaric incursions of its ministers and herds of settlers," the group wrote on Telegram.

The move "confirms the depths of danger looming over Al-Aqsa, under this Zionist fascist government and the arrogance of its ministers from the extreme right," said Hamas.

Israeli police confirmed Ben-Gvir's visit in a statement, adding that it passed without incident.

Later on Sunday, Israel's top politicians held a rare cabinet meeting in the tunnels beneath the Western Wall.

Palestinians fear their use as a vast museum threatens the foundations of Al-Aqsa mosque.

"Jerusalem is ours – united forever!" Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu wrote on Facebook, alongside photos from the subterranean meeting.

Israeli far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir visits the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in East Jerusalem, occupied Palestine, May 21, 2023. (Reuters Photo)

'Dangerous, unacceptable'

Jordan decried Ben-Gvir's actions as a "provocative step" and a "dangerous and unacceptable escalation."

It "represents a flagrant and unacceptable violation of international law, and of the historical and legal status quo in Jerusalem and its holy sites," said foreign ministry spokesperson, Sinan Majali.

Tours of the site by Jewish nationalists have long been criticized by Palestinians and Arab nations, while Ben-Gvir's visits have taken on added weight since he took office in December.

The office of Palestinian prime minister Mahmud Abbas said that "harming Al-Aqsa Mosque is playing with fire."

"(It) will push the region into a religious war with unimaginable consequences that will affect everyone," said Abbas's spokesman, Nabil Abu Rudeineh, in a statement published by the Palestinian news agency Wafa.

The timing of Sunday's visit also holds significance, coming days after nationalists marched through the Old City to celebrate east Jerusalem's capture by Israeli forces in the 1967 Six-Day War.

Palestinians were forced to close their businesses and were removed from the march route to make way for the Israeli participants.

Thursday's event was marred by incidents of violence against Palestinians and journalists, while the United States condemned "the hateful chants such as 'Death to Arabs'" during the rally.

It came days into a May 13 truce reached between Israel and Islamic Jihad armed group in the Gaza Strip, ending five days of cross-border fighting.

The violence killed 33 people in Gaza and two in Israel, a citizen and a Gazan laborer.