Israel seeks diplomatic ties with longtime enemies Syria and Lebanon, but will not discuss ceding the Golan Heights in any peace deal, Foreign Minister Gideon Saar said Monday.

Relations in the region were thrown into uncertainty by more than a year of fighting between Israel and Lebanon from late 2023, in parallel to Israel's war on Gaza and by the overthrow of former Syrian dictator Bashar Assad in December 2024.

Israel annexed the Golan Heights in 1981 after capturing most of the area from Syria in the 1967 Six-Day War.

In May, Reuters reported that Israel and Syria's new government were in direct contact and had held face-to-face meetings aimed at calming tensions and preventing conflict in the border region between the enemies.

U.S. President Donald Trump met Syria's president in Saudi Arabia in the same month and urged him to normalize ties with Israel, making a surprise announcement that the U.S. would lift all sanctions on the interim government.

Soon after Syria's Assad was toppled, Israeli troops moved into a demilitarized zone inside Syria, including the Syrian side of strategic Mt. Hermon, which overlooks Damascus.