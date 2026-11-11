At least three ⁠Palestinians, including two brothers, were killed Wednesday in Gaza where Israel continued its airstrikes in violation of an ongoing cease-fire.

Local medics said one man was killed when an Israeli airstrike hit the rooftop of ​a residential building in Gaza City.

Another airstrike in ​the ⁠nearby Sheikh Radwan neighbourhood killed two brothers, Mahmoud and Jamil al-Absi, at a tent housing displaced people.

Israeli military confirmed the two strikes without offering much details.

A U.S.-brokered cease-fire last year called for the eventual reconstruction of Gaza, but little progress has been made. Negotiators have been unable to agree on terms for Hamas to disarm or for Israel to withdraw its troops, which control about two-thirds of the territory – an area from which the ⁠military ordered ⁠residents to leave.

In Gaza City's Sabra neighborhood, people inspected the site of a metal foundry and nearby tents following an airstrike that killed three people Tuesday. The airstrike destroyed the metal foundry and set some tents ablaze.

"We came to find 3 meters of fire in the tents. (There are) no clothes for myself, no clothes for my children, and no clothes for my wife (left). All the clothes are completely gone," said ⁠Hisham Abdou, 32, a displaced father of two.

"My daughter was just speaking to me – I swear to God, it broke my heart – she said, 'Daddy, where are my toys?' ​I told her, 'Praise be to God, my daughter, they are gone,'" he added.

The ​Israeli military did not comment on the strike.

Israel says Hamas is trying to regroup and refill its arsenal. Hamas says it ⁠is committed ‌to the ‌cease-fire agreement and accuses Israel of trying to undermine ⁠it.

At least 1,600 Palestinians have been killed ‌in Israeli attacks in Gaza since the cease-fire agreement, according to the territory's health officials, ​while Israel says four soldiers have ⁠been killed.

Israel's genocidal war in Gaza killed over 74,500 people, mostly women and children. The war was triggered by Oct. 7, 2023 Hamas incursion that caused 1,200 deaths.