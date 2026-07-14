A 10-year-old boy was among 10 people killed in a new Israeli strike and gunfire in ​the Gaza Strip Tuesday, local health officials said.

The deaths add ⁠to a toll of ⁠more than 1,110 Palestinians killed by Israeli attacks since an October cease-fire between Israel and Hamas took ​effect, according to health officials ​in the enclave.

The ⁠truce halted major fighting but has failed to stop Israeli violence. Four Israeli soldiers have died in Gaza over the same period.

Medics said Muataz Abu Shaar, 10, was shot earlier Tuesday by Israeli gunfire in Rafah, south Gaza. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Nearby in Khan Younis, an Israeli airstrike killed a 36-year-old man ⁠and ⁠left three people wounded, medics added.

Later in the day, Gaza's civil defense agency and a hospital said an Israeli airstrike on a police station in northern Gaza killed eight people, including a woman officer.

"Eight martyrs were transferred to al-Shifa hospital following an Israeli airstrike on a police station" in the western part of Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza, said the agency.

Gaza City's Al-Shifa hospital, in the Palestinian territory's north, confirmed to AFP it had received the eight bodies.

In a statement condemning the airstrike, Palestinian resistance movement Hamas said that the police station chief was among those killed in the airstrike.

Israel's military confirmed to AFP it had carried out one strike in the area without providing much details.

The latest violence comes as Hamas leaders visited Cairo for further talks on implementing the second phase of U.S. President Donald Trump's Gaza peace plan.

The discussions include Hamas disarmament and Israeli army withdrawals, according to sources ⁠close to the talks, who added that there had not yet been a breakthrough.

Hamas says Israel's violations of the cease-fire ​are a key obstacle to implementing the second phase ​of Trump's plan.

Nearly all of Gaza's 2 million people, most of whom have been displaced ⁠several ‌times, ‌now live on a tiny strip ⁠of land along the coast, mainly ‌in makeshift tents or damaged buildings, under Hamas control.

Israel's two-year genocidal war on Gaza has killed over 73,000 people, mostly women and children, according to the territory's Health Ministry.

The war was triggered by the 2023 Oct. 7 Hamas incursion, which caused 1,200 deaths in southern Israel.