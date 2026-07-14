A 10-year-old boy was among two people killed in a new Israeli strike and gunfire in ​the Gaza Strip Tuesday, local health officials said.

The deaths add ⁠to a toll of ⁠more than 1,100 Palestinians killed by Israeli attacks since an October cease-fire between Israel and Hamas took ​effect, according to health officials ​in the enclave.

The ⁠truce halted major fighting but has failed to stop Israeli violence. Four Israeli soldiers have died in Gaza over the same period.

Medics said Muataz Abu Shaar, 10, was shot earlier Tuesday by Israeli gunfire in Rafah, south Gaza. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Nearby in Khan Younis, an Israeli airstrike killed a 36-year-old man ⁠and ⁠left three people wounded, medics added.

The Israeli military did not immediately comment on either incident. The latest violence comes as Hamas leaders visited Cairo for further talks on implementing the second phase of U.S. President Donald Trump's Gaza peace plan.

The discussions include Hamas disarmament and Israeli army withdrawals, according to sources ⁠close to the talks, who added that there had not yet been a breakthrough.

Hamas says Israel's violations of the cease-fire ​are a key obstacle to implementing the second phase ​of Trump's plan.

Nearly all of Gaza's 2 million people, most of whom have been displaced ⁠several ‌times, ‌now live on a tiny strip ⁠of land along the coast, mainly ‌in makeshift tents or damaged buildings, under Hamas control.

Israel's two-year genocidal war on Gaza has killed over 73,000 people, mostly women and children, according to the territory's Health Ministry.

The war was triggered by the 2023 Oct. 7 Hamas incursion, which caused 1,200 deaths in southern Israel.