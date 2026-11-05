Continued Israeli attacks in violation of a cease-fire killed one Palestinian and wounded four others across the Gaza early Thursday, medical and local sources said.

A medical source at Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital told Türkiye's Anadolu Agency (AA) that Abdul Rahim Walid Matar, 27, was killed and another Palestinian seriously injured in an Israeli drone strike on the town of al-Zawayda in central Gaza.

Witnesses told AA that the drone fired two missiles at a tent sheltering displaced Palestinians west of the town.

Also in central Gaza, Israeli military vehicles opened heavy fire near the Hosni al-Masdar Mosque, east of the al-Maghazi refugee camp, while an Israeli quadcopter drone dropped a bomb in the area.

No injuries were reported, according to local sources.

In northern Gaza, an Israeli drone struck an apartment in a residential building in the al-Karama neighborhood, northwest of Gaza City, moderately injuring a Palestinian, a medical source at al-Shifa Hospital said.

Israeli naval vessels also fired machine guns and shells toward Gaza City's coastline, local sources said.

In southern Gaza, two Palestinians, including a woman, were injured by heavy gunfire from Israeli military vehicles in areas north and east of Khan Younis, a medical source at Nasser Hospital told AA.

Separately, Israeli forces carried out two demolitions targeting homes and civilian structures in areas under their control east of Khan Younis, local residents said.

The attacks came amid daily reported Israeli violations of a cease-fire agreement in effect since Oct. 10, 2025.

Gaza's Health Ministry said Israeli cease-fire violations have killed 1,602 Palestinians and wounded 5,794 others.

Israeli attacks since Oct. 8, 2023, have killed more than 74,500 Palestinians and wounded nearly 175,000 others in Gaza, according to ministry figures.

The attacks have also caused widespread destruction, affecting around 90% of civilian infrastructure.