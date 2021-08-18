Israel's so-called Green Pass, which places restrictions on public life due to a surge in coronavirus infections, will go into effect Wednesday.

Everyone over the age of three must prove that they are vaccinated, have recovered or tested negative for the coronavirus if they want to visit public spaces like sporting or cultural events, gyms, museums, restaurants, universities or conferences. In houses of worship, an exception applies for up to 50 people.

Children up to the age of 12 can be tested free of charge. Anyone over the age of 12 must pay for the coronavirus test themselves. With the measures, Israel's government is trying to prevent a possible lockdown during the Jewish holidays in September.

On Tuesday evening, the Health Ministry reported 8,726 new coronavirus infections for the previous day, the highest figure in more than half a year. Yet more than 58% of Israel's roughly 9.4 million people are fully vaccinated. According to the government, more than 1 million people have already received a third vaccination as a booster.

According to the Health Ministry, masks are compulsory in all enclosed spaces, except in the home.

In addition, masks must be worn outside when more than 100 people gather. Additional restrictions apply to events: A maximum of 400 people may gather in halls and 500 outside. Private gatherings are limited to 50 visitors indoors and 100 outdoors.

Unseated mass gatherings indoors may be attended by up to 1,000 people, outdoors by up to 5,000. In shopping centers and shops with more than 100 square meters of sales area, only one customer per 7 square meters is allowed.