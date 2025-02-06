Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz instructed the army Thursday to draft a plan for the "voluntary departure" of Gaza residents, according to Israeli media reports.

The instruction followed U.S. President Donald Trump's shock announcement that the United States plans to take over Gaza, resettle the Palestinians living there and transform the territory into the "Riviera of the Middle East."

"I welcome President Trump's bold plan, Gaza residents should be allowed the freedom to leave and emigrate, as is the norm around the world," Israel's Channel 12 quoted Katz as saying.

When asked who will take in the Palestinians, Katz said it should be countries who have opposed Israel's military operations in Gaza.

"Countries like Spain, Ireland, Norway, and others, which have leveled accusations and false claims against Israel over its actions in Gaza, are legally obligated to allow any Gaza resident to enter their territories," he said.

Katz's plan will include exit options via land crossings, as well as special arrangements for departure by sea and air, Channel 12 reported.

Trump drew rebukes Wednesday over his plan for Gaza from world powers Russia, China and Germany, which said it would foster "new suffering and new hatred."

Regional heavyweight Saudi Arabia rejected the proposal outright and Jordan's King Abdullah, who will meet Trump at the White House next week, said Wednesday he rejected any attempts to annex land and displace Palestinians.

But Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Wednesday that Trump's proposal was "remarkable" and urged that it be explored, even as he was not specific about what he believed Trump was offering.