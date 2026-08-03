Israel has raised concerns with the U.S. over a Gaza plan praised by President Trump, after Hamas agreed to disarm, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said Monday.

"Israel has conveyed its comments and concerns on the proposed framework to our American counterparts. The version that has been made public does not reflect Israel's positions," Doron Spielman, spokesman for the prime minister's office, told AFP.

He claimed that Israeli intelligence had allegedly found that Hamas had been rearming and recruiting forces since a cease-fire announced by Trump in October, which has reduced the level of violence although Israel has kept up strikes.

Hamas announced Friday that it had agreed to the next stage of a deal that includes handing over weapons to a nascent Palestinian governing committee.

Trump called the move a "major milestone" in efforts to end Israel's two-year genocidal war that was triggered by the Oct. 7 Hamas incursion and told reporters that Israel was "very happy" about the developments.

But Netanyahu's spokesman claimed that Hamas' alleged actions showed it was preparing for similar actions and noted that the plan released by Trump's Board of Peace called for Gaza "that does not pose a threat to its neighbors."

"That vision stands in direct contrast to the current reality and to Hamas' stated intentions. The indispensable first step toward any lasting arrangement is the genuine, verifiable and irreversible demilitarization of Hamas," he added.

"Anything short of full demilitarization will leave Hamas with the capability to threaten Israel again."

An Israeli official, speaking on condition of anonymity, earlier said that Israel, which still controls most of the Gaza Strip, would not withdraw forces under the plan without verifying disarmament by Hamas.

Israel kept up strikes after the Hamas announcement, with Palestinian authorities Sunday reporting that Israeli attacks killed at least 18 people.