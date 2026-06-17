Israel and Somaliland have been cooperating "under the radar" for years, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz revealed Wednesday during a meeting with the leader of the separatist African region.

In December, Israel became the first country to recognize Somaliland since it declared its autonomy from Somalia in 1991, following a civil war.

"Israel and Somaliland have a long-standing friendship based on shared interests, democratic values, and a commitment to security and stability," he said.

For many years, we have cooperated under the radar in a series of activities that will remain secret," Katz said, according to a statement from his office.

"Now we are determined to bring our security cooperation to new heights – for the benefit of both peoples and for the stability of the region," he added, as he met with Somaliland's leader Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi.

The meeting focused on ways to "deepen security, economic, and political cooperation between the countries," Katz's office said.

Somaliland enjoys a strategic position on the Gulf of Aden but has no international recognition amid concerns that this would provoke Somalia and encourage other separatist movements in Africa.

Abdullahi arrived in Israel Sunday for his first-ever state visit, during which Somaliland opened an embassy in Jerusalem.

The visit comes just weeks after Israel appointed its first ambassador to Somaliland, a reciprocal move after Somaliland named its own envoy to Israel.

Experts say the United Arab Emirates was a key player in Israel's recognition of Somaliland and Israeli forces may already be present at the Berbera military base.

If their presence were confirmed at the Emirati base, it could leave the port vulnerable to Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels or Iranian missiles.

"There is a widespread assumption that there is an Israeli military or security presence that is already in the country," a Western diplomat told Agence France-Presse (AFP) earlier this year on condition of anonymity.

Retired Israeli Brig. Gen. Amir Avivi told the Israel Defense and Security Forum in May that "people are not aware, but the Israeli navy has been operating in the area."

"Israel is building capabilities in Somaliland ... we have a base now," he added.