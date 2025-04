Israel’s defense minister said Wednesday that troops will indefinitely remain in so-called "security zones" across Gaza, Lebanon, and Syria – an announcement likely to complicate ongoing cease-fire and hostage negotiations with Hamas.

Israeli forces have taken over more than half of Gaza in a renewed campaign to pressure Hamas to release hostages after Israel ended their cease-fire last month.

Israel has also refused to withdraw from some areas in Lebanon following a cease-fire with the Hezbollah group last year and it seized a buffer zone in southern Syria after anti-regime forces overthrew Bashar Assad in December.

"Unlike in the past, the (Israeli military) is not evacuating areas that have been cleared and seized,” Defense Minister Israel Katz said in a statement.

The military "will remain in the security zones as a buffer between the enemy and (Israeli) communities in any temporary or permanent situation in Gaza – as in Lebanon and Syria."

The Palestinians and both neighboring countries view the presence of Israeli troops as military occupation in violation of international law.

Hamas has said it will not release dozens of remaining hostages without a complete Israeli withdrawal from Gaza and a lasting cease-fire.

"They promised that the hostages come first. In practice, Israel is choosing to seize territory before the hostages," the main organization representing families of the hostages said in a statement.

"There is one solution that is desirable and feasible and that is the release of all the hostages at once as part of an agreement, even at the cost of ending the war," it said.

Israel says it must maintain control of what it refers to as security zones to prevent a repeat of Hamas' Oct. 7, 2023, incursion, which caused around 1,200 deaths and took 251 hostages.

Israel’s genocidal war, in comparison, has killed over 51,000 Palestinians, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry.

Israel's bombardment and ground operations have left vast areas of the territory uninhabitable and have displaced around 90% of the population of roughly 2 million Palestinians.

Many have been displaced multiple times and hundreds of thousands are crammed into squalid tent camps with dwindling food after Israel sealed off the territory from all imports more than a month ago.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to annihilate Hamas and return the 59 hostages still in Gaza – 24 of whom are believed to be alive.

He has said that Israel will then implement U.S. President Donald Trump's proposal for the resettlement of much of Gaza's population in other countries through what Netanyahu refers to as "voluntary emigration.”

Palestinians and Arab countries have universally rejected Trump’s proposal, which human rights experts say would likely violate international law.

Palestinians in Gaza say they don’t want to leave and fear another mass expulsion like the one that occurred during the war surrounding Israel’s creation in 1948.

The Trump administration, which took credit for helping to broker the cease-fire that took hold in January, has since expressed full support for Israel's decision to end it and to cut off all humanitarian aid.

Trump's Mideast envoy, Steve Witkoff, has been trying to broker a new cease-fire agreement more favorable to Israel but those efforts appear to have made little progress.

Netanyahu helms the most nationalist and religious government in Israel's history and his coalition partners have called for the reestablishment of Jewish settlements in Gaza.

Israel withdrew its forces from Gaza and dismantled its settlements there in 2005 but it maintained control of most of Gaza's land border, coastline and airspace and joined Egypt in imposing a blockade on the territory after Hamas seized power in 2007.

Israel seized Gaza, East Jerusalem and the West Bank – territories the Palestinians want for a future state – in the 1967 Mideast war.

It also captured the Golan Heights from Syria in that conflict and annexed it in a move not recognized by any country except for the United States.