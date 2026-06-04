Israeli strikes wiped out a family of five and killed four others across the Gaza Strip on Thursday, local health officials confirmed.

Medics in Gaza said Israeli planes launched strikes on four apartments, including the family's home, before ​dawn. At least 15 other people were wounded.

The Israeli ​military ⁠did not immediately comment on the attacks.

Reuters footage showed a blown-out building with furniture damaged and burnt. Debris had been flung across the road by the blast.

A video circulated on Palestinian social media, which Reuters could not immediately verify, showed people going into one apartment with blankets to recover bodies.

"We were woken up by the strike at 2:30 a.m. We found pieces of flesh and people were sleeping. They say the war is over, but the war is not over," Khalil Batran, a neighbor of the deceased family, told ⁠Reuters.

A ⁠girl was the only survivor of the attack on the family home, Gaza medics said.

"There is no safety in Gaza ... Every day they fire at us from there and strike us with missiles. It's futile," Batran added.

Mourners hug each other at the funeral of Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes on apartments, in Gaza City, Palestine, June 4, 2026. (Reuters Photo)

Negotiations stalled

The cease-fire brokered by U.S. President Donald Trump has failed to halt Israeli attacks and left Israel in control of more than half the enclave following the conflict that began with Hamas attacks on southern Israel in ⁠October 2023.

Indirect talks on implementing the second phase of the deal, which includes Hamas' disarmament and Israeli army withdrawals, have stalled.

Israel claims its strikes are aimed at thwarting imminent attacks. It also ​says it allows aid and goods to flow into Gaza, but provides no evidence.

Some 930 Palestinians ​have been killed in Israeli strikes since the truce began, according to figures from Gaza health officials.

Four Israeli soldiers have ⁠been killed by Palestinian resistance groups during the same period, according to an ‌Israeli tally.

Israel's two-year genocidal war on Gaza killed over 72,000 people, ​mostly women and children, according ⁠to Gaza health authorities.

The war was triggered by the Oct. 7 Hamas incursion that caused 1,200 deaths and captured 251 hostages.