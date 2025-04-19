Israeli airstrikes across the Gaza Strip have killed at least 19 Palestinians early on Saturday as the Israeli army continues its genocidal campaign in the enclave.

According to medical sources and eyewitness accounts, the Israeli airstrikes targeted a home, displacement tents, and groups of civilians in various parts of Gaza.

In Khan Younis city, 11 Palestinians were killed in three Israeli airstrikes.

The first strike hit a tent housing displaced members of the Qadi family in the Mawasi area, killing five people.

The second strike targeted a tent belonging to the Abu Nadda family in the same area, killing four people, including two children, according to a medical source.

The third strike hit a home belonging to the Abu Shnaila family, killing two Palestinians and injuring several others, mostly women and children, according to a civil defense statement.

Eyewitnesses also reported that army vehicles opened fire east of the Al-Qarara area in Khan Younis.

In southern Rafah city, Israeli artillery continued bombing the eastern and western areas while also demolishing residential buildings in these regions, according to eyewitnesses.

In the central Gaza Strip, two Palestinians were killed in two Israeli airstrikes targeting Deir al-Balah, and Al-Bureij camp, according to a medical source.

In Gaza city, a medical source confirmed the killing of two Palestinians and the injuries of four others in an Israeli airstrike on a tent housing displaced people near Abu Hasira Street, close to Gaza Port.

In northern Gaza, four Palestinians were killed in an Israeli strike on the Al-Attatra area, west of Beit Lahia, according to a medical source.

More than 51,000 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza in a brutal Israeli onslaught since October 2023, most of them women and children.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants last November for Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.