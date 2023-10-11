Israel's indiscriminate airstrikes on the blockaded Gaza Strip have killed at least eight journalists since the weekend, the Palestinian enclave's press office said Wednesday.

Two more members of the press remain missing since Israel started bombing the Palestinian coastal enclave in response to a surprise Hamas incursion of Israeli towns near the seaside territory early Saturday.

The office in a statement said the slain journalists were Said al-Tavil, Muhammed Subh, Hisham en-Nawacihe, Ibrahim Lafi, Muhammed Cergun, Muhammed es-Salihi, Esad Shemlah and Selame Mime.

Two other journalists, identified as Nidal al-Vahidi and Heysem Abdulvahid, were unaccounted for.

Meanwhile, the houses of three journalists were completely destroyed and at least 40 media outlets were said to be the target of airstrikes.

The situation in the Gaza Strip escalated following a multifront attack by Palestinian resistance group Hamas.

Israel retaliated with airstrikes and placed the enclave under total blockade. It also cut water and electricity supply to Gaza, inevitably worsening the already dire humanitarian situation.

The violence has killed nearly 2,200 people, including at least 950 Palestinians and 1,200 Israelis.

Home to nearly 2.2 million people, the Gaza Strip has already been reeling under a crippling Israeli blockade since 2007.